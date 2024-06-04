Congress candidate Raj Babbar leads from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat

Congress candidate Raj Babbar is leading from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. According to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 11:36am, Babar got 2,08,116 votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh got 1,75,578 votes as of 11:36am. The counting of votes began at 8am. (Facebook | Raj Babbar)

Babbar has a lead of 32,538 votes over Singh.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Babbar, an actor-turned-politician, previously faced defeat in the 2019 election as a Congress candidate from Fatehpur Sikri against BJP’s Raj Kumar Chahar.

In addition to Babbar and Singh, other contenders in the Gurugram constituency are Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Rahul Yadav (Fazilpuria), Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Sorab Khan, and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Vijay Khatana.

The voter turnout in Gurugram for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 62.03%, a drop from the 67.33% turnout in 2019.

In the 2019 election, BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh secured a decisive victory in Gurugram with a 60.94% vote share, while Congress’ Capt Ajay Singh Yadav garnered 34.24%.

In 2014, Singh defeated INLD’s Zakir Hussain with a 48.82% vote share. He also won the constituency for Congress in 2009 with a 36.83% share.