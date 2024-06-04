Election Results 2024: DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leads in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi lok sabha constituency

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi was leading by a margin of 1,35,212 votes as of 12.55 pm, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukkudi constituency in the Lok Sabha election. DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi. (HT PHOTO)

Initial results showed, the DMK deputy general secretary’s closest rival on the seat was All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate R Sivasamy Velumani.

Kanimozhi, the daughter of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, joined politics in 2007 when she was elected to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 39. Firmly rooted in Dravidian ideology, the 56-year-old politician began her career as a journalist.

She made her political debut in 2007 with election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu and re-elected to the upper house of Parliament in 2013 as well. During her tenure, Kanimozhi was member of several key committees of Ministry of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development and Health and Family Welfare.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamilisai Soundararajan with a major vote margin of 35.03%. Kanimozhi was polled 56.81% votes, while her rival received 35.03%.

Toothukkudi Lok Sabha seat covers six assembly constituencies including Tiruchendur, Ottapidaram, Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam, and Kovilpatti. The constituency went to polls in the first phase on April 19 and recorded a voter turnout of 70.93%, a slight increase from the previous election’s turnout of 69.48%.



The DMK MP was also named in the 2G scam case in 2011. The national auditor had alleged massive irregularities in the allocation of 2G licences during A Raja’s tenure as telecom minister.

Later in December 2017, both Kanimozhi and Raja were acquitted in the case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.