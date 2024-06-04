Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing. Who is Engineer Rashid?

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were trailing in their Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, in the first 2.30 hours of counting on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. (HT File)

Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC) was trailing by over 41,220 votes against his nearest rival and independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid (Engineer Rashid).

The National Conference leader is locked in a virtual triangular contest for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone and Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a former MLA, currently lodged in Tihar jail in a UAPA case.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who is up against prominent Gujjar and National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, was trailing by over 88,198 votes.

Who is Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid?