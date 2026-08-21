Gen Z thinks differently, but ‘that doesn’t make them wrong’: Ex-Army chief MM Naravane

Retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday asked people to understand and engage with the younger generation rather than dismissing their view. He said that Gen Z may have a different way of looking at things but that does not make them wrong. Former Chief of Army Staff General M. M. Naravane (PTI) Speaking about Gen Z, Naravane, who came to limelight earlier this year after his unpublished memoir raised a debate in the Lok Sabha, said every generation evolves differently and that the older generation needs to understand what drives young people and channel their energy constructively. “Each generation is different. In our generation, for example, you bought a car and lived with that car throughout your life," he told ANI. "That is no longer the philosophy now. Now you change cars every five years, does that mean you are a bad person? No, but that is the way, you know, things have evolved,” he said.

Deep Dive How does Gen Z's approach differ from previous generations according to General Manoj Mukund Naravane? Why should older generations engage with Gen Z rather than dismiss their views? What did the woman in the viral Ladakh video claim about her understanding of soldiers' sacrifices?

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