Army veterans fume at woman's viral 'we're Gen Z' outburst in Ladakh: ‘Disrespecting soldiers is wrong’

Several Army veterans came forward in support of soldiers after a viral video showed a woman causing ruckus at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh. The woman was seen arguing with the security personnel at the checkpoint ((Screengrab/X/@DesiEco)) Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief General VK Singh (Retd) on Thursday said that the criticism should be based on facts, not emotion or sweeping accusations. He added that the incident is a stark reminder of the courage, sacrifice and vigilance of our soldiers and said that unfairly blaming or disrespecting soldiers is wrong. “India’s armed forces stand between our nation and those who seek to harm it. The Minamarg incident is a stark reminder of the courage, sacrifice and vigilance of our soldiers,” he wrote on X.

“Whatever the circumstances, unfairly blaming or disrespecting our soldiers is wrong. Criticism should be based on facts, not emotion or sweeping accusations. We stand with those who serve and sacrifice for India.” His reaction came in response to a video going viral on social media, purportedly of a woman shouting and creating a ruckus at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh. She was among several tourists waiting to cross the barricaded area. Former Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd) also reacted to the incident in a post on X, defending the soldiers deployed in the area. Reacting to the woman’s “our taxes pay their salaries” remark, Dhillon said that the soldiers pay their taxes in advance even before they receive their salaries. “Soldiers pay their taxes in advance, even before they get their pay. You can go for vacation to such areas because our soldiers are guarding it day and night, even at the cost of their lives.”

He urged the woman in the video to be a good law abiding citizen before asking for entitlement. “Your Language is the reflection of good parenting & schooling. Be respectful always. Learn to be a good law abiding citizen before asking for entitlement. And lastly ….“Get Well Soon” Another former Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd) said the comments made by the person in the video was a degradation of the sacrifice of soldiers.