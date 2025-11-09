Cold wave likely in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till November 11, warns IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday warned that parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience a cold wave from November 9 to 11. During this time, the temperature will dip 2-5 degrees Celsius below normal at night. IMD said night temperatures will fall below normal by about 2-4 degrees Celsius over south Haryana and isolated plains of northwest India.(Hindustan Times)

The cold wave is expected to sweep across Northwest and adjoining Central India over the next week.

According to the forecast by the Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated areas of East Rajasthan on November 9 and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand from November 9 to 11.

Further, night temperatures will fall below normal by about 2-4 degrees Celsius over south Haryana and isolated plains of northwest India & North Madhya Maharashtra during 4-5 days.

As per the district-wise weather warning, a yellow alert has been issued for Rajasthan's Sikar and Tonk. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for several areas of Madhya Pradesh, including Rewa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Indore and Dewas for cold wave.

Also read: Pune records dip in temperature, IMD predicts cooler days ahead | Hindustan Times

For November 10, no warning has been issued in Rajasthan as of now. In Madhya Pradesh, a yellow warning has been issued in Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Katni, Satna and several other areas.

Winter in Rajasthan

Winter has continued to intensify across Rajasthan, with Sikar recording the state's lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

The MeT centre said the upper air cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining areas has become less marked, leading to dry weather conditions across Rajasthan.

Also read: Delhi shivers at 11° Celsius, braces for further dip in temperature

Earlier cold wave conditions were seen across the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Several places witnessed a significant drop in minimum temperatures, with Keylong recording minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kukumseri minus 2.1 degrees on Wednesday night, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the national capital has drawn up a detailed Cold Wave Action Plan ahead of harsh winters expected under the influence of La Nina, HT reported. The plan includes short, medium and long-term measures depending upon what the season brings.