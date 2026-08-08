Collision between Mercedes and WagonR kills 70-year-old woman in Delhi's Narela

A 70-year-old woman was killed after being caught between a Mercedes and a WagonR that collided head-on in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning.

The collision between the two cars took place at 8 am on Saturday in front of the Himalayas Apartment in the Mamurpur area. (ANI video grab)

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According to a report from news agency PTI, the collision between the two cars took place at 8 am on Saturday in front of the Himalayas Apartment in the Mamurpur area. The preliminary investigation revealed that the impact sent the WagonR hurtling backwards, after which it rammed into a three-wheeler loading van parked nearby.

The woman, identified as Urmila, a resident of Mamurpur, was present at the spot.

"She was caught between the vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. She died at the scene," a senior police officer told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries in the accident and was provided medical treatment. No other serious injuries have been reported so far. The investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries in the accident and was provided medical treatment. No other serious injuries have been reported so far. The investigation {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, a team from Narela police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation after the crash. The cops said the area was inspected and that the circumstances leading to the collision are being examined.

A case under relevant sections relating to the fatal road accident is being registered at the Narela police station. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the police said.

Investigators are also examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash, including the position and movement of the three vehicles involved. The driver's statements and those of other persons who may have witnessed the collision are likely to be recorded as part of the probe.

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The police are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to ascertain the speed and movement of the Mercedes and WagonR before the collision and determine how the accident occurred.

The exact circumstances that led to the head-on collision, including whether any traffic violation or other factor was involved, will be established during the investigation, the officer quoted in the PTI report said.