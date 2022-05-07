‘Come, contest from Hyderabad…’: Owaisi dares Rahul to poll fight in Telangana

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday challenged Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad and Medak in Telangana. “I am saying that you will now lose from Wayanad too. Come, contest from Hyderabad. Try your luck. You can contest from Medak too,” Owaisi told ANI when asked about the Congress leader's ongoing tour in Telangana.



Owaisi has been a Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad since 2004. On the other hand, Medak is the seat which former prime minister Indira Gandhi represented in Lok Sabha after winning it in the 1980 Lok Sabha. At present Medak is the native district of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Rahul Gandhi sounded the poll bugle for Telangana elections which are scheduled next year. On the first day of his two-day visit to the state, Gandhi while addressing a Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, a farmers rally, ruled out any alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. The Congress MP launched an all out attack on KCR, saying he was not a chief minister but a ‘king’ who doesn't listen to the people.



He also released the party's "Warangal Declaration", promising the farm loan waiver, ₹15,000 per acre compensation to farmers against ₹10,000 being given by the TRS government, procurement of all crops at an increased MSP and opening of all sugar mills.

“The first milestone for Congress leaders is the Warangal declaration; the first task is to make the public of Telangana understand this declaration, which is more like a partnership between Congress & the farmers of Telangana,” Gandhi said during a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

