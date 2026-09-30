New Delhi, The country's apex defence leadership has urged naval commanders to maintain a high degree of combat readiness in the Navy and strengthen maritime surveillance, while underlining its role in safeguarding India's energy security amid the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Commanders' conference: Navy asked to maintain combat readiness, strengthen maritime surveillance

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan addressed sessions at the second edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2026, being held from September 29 to October 1 at the Nausena Bhawan here.

In his address, Singh underscored India's "growing strategic responsibilities" in the maritime domain and its Navy's role as a first responder and "preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region", a spokesperson of the Navy said.

He stressed the need to strengthen maritime surveillance, analytical capability and operational responsiveness.

Referring to the situation in West Asia, the defence minister highlighted Operation Urja Suraksha being helmed by the Indian Navy, and its contribution in safeguarding India's energy security.

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{{^usCountry}} He also emphasised on "aatmanirbharta", indigenous capability development and technology absorption, underscoring that "secure seas are integral to a secure nation and a developed nation". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also emphasised on "aatmanirbharta", indigenous capability development and technology absorption, underscoring that "secure seas are integral to a secure nation and a developed nation". {{/usCountry}}

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The CDS acknowledged the Indian Navy as a "strategic force multiplier" and stressed on technology transformation, data sharing and resilience in modern warfare.

The three-day conclave brings together the senior leadership of the Indian Navy, including operational commanders and area commanders, for deliberations on operational preparedness, maritime security and future capability development.

The conference commenced with the inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff, who reviewed the prevailing maritime security environment and the Indian Navy's operational posture, the official added.

Admiral Swaminathan underscored the imperative of maintaining a "high degree of combat readiness, agility and responsiveness" while accelerating technology absorption and capability development to address contemporary and emerging challenges across the maritime domain.

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Gen Subramani commended the Navy's sustained efforts towards technology absorption, 'aatmanirbharta' and safeguarding of India's energy security.

The CDS highlighted the changing character of warfare and emphasised the need for accelerated technology transformation, seamless data sharing, enhanced resilience and sustenance, underpinned by greater jointness and integration across the services.

Gen Seth also interacted with the naval commanders and shared perspectives on the contemporary security environment.

The interaction focused on further strengthening tri-service synergy, interoperability and integrated responses to emerging security challenges, the Navy spokesperson said.

The discussions reinforced the need for closer coordination and continued exchange of operational lessons among the services towards enhancing joint preparedness.

The engagements with the CDS and the Army chief provided an opportunity for the naval leadership to exchange perspectives on the evolving character of warfare, capability development and the increasing importance of "integrated operations in addressing emerging security challenges," the official added.

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During the remaining sessions of the conference, the naval leadership will undertake detailed deliberations on operations, materiel, logistics, human resources, training, force development and induction of emerging technologies,t the spokesperson said.

Measures to optimise force levels, strengthen combat readiness and accelerate capability development will also be reviewed, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.