‘Committed to protect India’: Goa CM welcomes ban on PFI

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the Union government’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) accusing them of “anti-India activities”.

“I welcome the step that is taken by the Govt of India towards securing National interest and internal security. I thank the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for declaring PFI and other 8 organizations affiliated to it as Unlawful Organizations. The Govt under the leadership of Modi Ji is firm, committed to protect India against divisive and anti-India forces,” Sawant said.

The Goa police has meanwhile said that any individuals or organisations found undertaking any activity under the banner of the Popular Front of India are liable for arrest.

The Union home ministry in a notification late on Tuesday said the PFI and eight other organisations affiliated to it have been declared an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for five years. The move came after a week-long crackdown on the PFI’s top leaders and office bearers across the country.

It cited investigations by various agencies and said PFI has international linkages with Global Terrorist Groups and some of its activists have joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The Centre has also ordered the blocking of websites and social media accounts of the PFI and its eight affiliates to prevent them from propagating their activities.