Communal violence in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over DJ music near mosque

A clash broke out between two groups after a religious procession accompanied by DJ music was taken out in front of a mosque in Paldhi of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The police have registered two FIRs and arrested 45 people so far for the violence that broke out on Tuesday night, Jalgaon superintendent of police M Rajkumar said.

Several vehicles were damaged after a clash broke out between two groups in Jalgaon district on Tuesday night.(ANI)

He said that four persons were injured in the violence, adding that the present situation is peaceful and under control.

The Indian Express, citing the police, reported that the incident took place when a ‘dindi’, a religious procession, en route from Jalgaon to Vani in Nashik district passed Paldhi village. An argument over the music being played in front of the masjid led to a brawl which escalated into stone pelting. While locals alleged that the houses of Muslims were looted and the property was damaged, the police denied the charges, the newspaper added.

“There was a dindi that was being taken out from Jalgaon to Vani in Nashik district. There was music being played in the procession. The music was, however, shut down when the procession crossed the mosque. However, when the music was restarted after the procession crossed the mosque, there was stone pelting on the procession,” the daily quoted Rajkumar as saying.

Reports claimed that the SP and other senior district police officials were in the town, which is 14 kilometres from Jalgaon, at the time of the incident.

