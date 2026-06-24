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Commuters face delays as heavy rain disrupts train services in Mumbai

Central Railway (CR) officials said rail services were immediately suspended on the Turbhe-Koparkhairane section on the Trans-Harbour corridor

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 09:13 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Heavy rain and waterlogging triggered disruptions on Mumbai Suburban Railway’s Trans-Harbour line, leaving thousands of commuters stranded between Thane and Navi Mumbai. The soil and ballast beneath the rail tracks caved in between the Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations, raising safety concerns.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Central Railway (CR) officials said services were immediately suspended on the Turbhe-Koparkhairane section on the Trans-Harbour corridor. “The up line was declared unsafe for train movement at 5:06am, followed shortly by the down line at 5:50am, completely halting the flow of traffic on the crucial Thane-Vashi corridor,” said an official.

Emergency engineering teams were deployed to stabilise the track bed amid continuing rains. Following urgent restoration work, the tracks were cleared for limited operations.

“The up line track was declared safe at 7:27am with a severe speed restriction of 10 kmph on passing trains. The down line was cleared soon after at 7:35am, allowing local services to resume at a restricted speed of 30 kmph,” said CR chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila.

 
‪mumbai suburban railway‬‬
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