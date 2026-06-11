Compensation for exam leak, paper-based evaluation: CJP announces 5 exam reform demands

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held its second protest in Pune on Thursday, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and announcing a nationwide protest campaign in the coming week. CJP will hold demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi between June 12 and June 20. The Cockroach Janata Party has put forward 5 exam reform demands. (X/@CJPComms)

At the Pune protest, which drew a crowd of around 1,000 people, CJP also raised five new demands. Apart from seeking Pradhan's resignation, the party called for compensation for students affected by paper leaks, re-examinations to be conducted within three days, and extensions of age limits for candidates impacted by delayed exams.

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Let's look at each demand, one by one: 1. Compensation for exam disruptions CJP's first demand is that students be compensated whenever an examination is cancelled, leaked, or delayed at the last minute.

The party argued that students incur significant expenses on travel, accommodation, coaching, study materials, and preparation, while also facing considerable mental stress when examinations are disrupted.

"Students spend money on travel, accommodation, coaching, study material, and preparation. They also bear immense mental stress when exams are disrupted. The government should provide ₹10,000 to each student to cover costs of trains, buses, accommodation, and psychological hardship. For delayed exam results beyond one month, each student should get additional 10,000 per month for administrative failure," the CJP press release read.

2. Mandatory 72-hour backup re-exam CJP has called for every major examination to have a pre-determined backup date and a comprehensive contingency plan in place before the test is conducted.

'If an exam is cancelled, leaked, compromised, or disrupted for any reason, authorities should be prepared to conduct a re-exam within 72 hours," the release read.

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3. Paper-based evaluation for paper exams The party has also demanded that examinations conducted on paper should be evaluated manually rather than through digital systems.

CJP argued that technological disparities in educational infrastructure across the country make a full transition to digital evaluation premature.

"Until every school and examination centre has access to reliable, high-quality technological facilities, paper-based exams should be evaluated through a transparent paper-based process," the statement read.

4. Automatic age-limit extensions for delayed exams CJP said no student should lose a job opportunity because of delays caused by the government.

As its fourth demand, the party called for automatic extensions of age limits whenever an examination is postponed, cancelled, or its results are delayed. According to CJP, the duration of the delay should be added to the eligibility age limit so that students are not penalised for administrative failures.

5. Mandatory independent technology audits For all computer-based examinations, CJP has demanded independent third-party audits of every examination centre at least seven days before the test.

"Hardware, software, internet connectivity, and infrastructure must be tested in advance. If a centre fails the audit, it must be replaced immediately," it said in a statement.