CJP protest news LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Pune today, to unveil education manifesto
CJP protest news LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would release its education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the start of a nationwide agitation.
CJP protest news LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide protest campaign against alleged irregularities in examinations, as part of which, a protest will take place in Pune today at 4pm. The CJP also renewed its demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan....Read More
Addressing a press conference in Pune, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation would release its education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the start of a nationwide agitation from the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to participate in the protest, which Dipke said would be conducted peacefully.
"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
Focus on exam reforms
According to Dipke, the manifesto lays out a series of reforms aimed at addressing long-standing concerns raised by students.
"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said.
The proposed measures come amid growing concerns over alleged paper leaks, delayed results and irregularities in recruitment and competitive examinations across the country.
March to begin from Pune culminate in Delhi
Dipke said the campaign would begin in Pune before travelling to several cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru. The movement is expected to culminate at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.
Reiterating the group's demand, he claimed the campaign would continue until the education minister stepped down.
"We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.
CJP protest news LIVE updates: CJP says it has filed criminal complaint over alleged attempt to derail protest
CJP protest news LIVE updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday claimed it had filed a criminal complaint against Abhijet Iyer-Mitra, over what it described as "anti-national elements" for allegedly attempting to derail its ongoing student-led protest campaign.
The CJP founder posted on X, “So BJP supporters are sending their people to give anti-India statements and derail a peaceful movement. Authorities must take note of this.”
CJP protest news LIVE updates: Activist Sonam Wangchuk to join CJP protest in Pune
CJP protest news LIVE updates: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday confirmed that he will join the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Pune.
In a social media post, Wangchuk wrote, "SEE YOU IN PUNE. Cockroach rally..." and called for accountability, adding, “Zimmedaari leni hogi... for Education, Environment and above all for Trust in #SATYAMEVJAYATE.”
CJP protest news LIVE updates: CJP plans nationwide mobilisation ahead of June 20 march
CJP protest news LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said the organisation would take its protest campaign to cities across the country before converging at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.
Calling for greater youth participation, Dipke said, “Youth from across the country will reach Jantar Mantar on June 20. CJP will hold protests in different cities across the entire country and will appeal to the youth - now everyone will have to come together, we will only return from Delhi after securing the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan!”
CJP protest news LIVE updates: CJP renews call for accountability
CJP protest news LIVE updates: As its nationwide protest campaign got underway, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reiterated its demand for accountability over alleged examination irregularities, arguing that political responsibility must accompany administrative failures.
In a post on X from its ‘Cockroach is Back’ account, the group said, "A Minister’s resignation for such a big blunder like paper leaks, will give the message to the system - if you mess up, you will lose your job!"
The post further added, “We need to bring back accountability in our political system. This govt doesn’t feel it’s answerable to us.”
CJP protest news LIVE updates: 'Government cannot ignore the youth,' says CJP's Dipke
CJP protest news LIVE updates: The CJP founder also accused the government of avoiding engagement with the group's concerns.
Dipke said the organisation remained open to discussions with the government but alleged that, instead of dialogue, authorities were suspending the group's social media accounts.
"CJP is a big message for the country. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.