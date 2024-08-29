Complaint filed against Mamata Banerjee over ‘if you burn’ warning to PM Modi

A lawyer has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her Wednesday remarks, alleging they were provocative and aimed at inciting unrest. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering during the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), at Mayor Road, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The complaint, filed by Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, centres on a statement Banerjee made during a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad event, where she reportedly said, "Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn."

Jindal argued that Banerjee's statement was inflammatory, potentially inciting regional hatred and enmity, and thus posed a threat to national harmony and public order. He contended that as chief minister, Banerjee's words carry significant weight, making the alleged remarks particularly dangerous.

"Given the instigating and provocative nature of her statement, which intends to create disharmony and foster hatred and enmity among the masses of India, as she mentioned the name of Delhi in her statement as one of the states, I being a resident of Delhi respectfully request that an FIR be lodged under Sections 152, 192, 196, and 353 of the BNS against Mamata Banerjee. These offences are cognizable and serious in nature," stated the complainant.

What Mamata Banerjee said

On Wednesday, Banerjee condemned BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' and called it an attempt to "defame" Bengal. She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to create unrest in the state.

“Some people think this (agitation) is similar to the protests in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh, they speak like us (Bengal). Our culture is also the same. However, Bangladesh is a different country,” Mamata Banerjee said, referring to the student-led uprising in the neighbouring country that saw the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Modi babu, you are trying to create unrest in Bengal through your people. But remember, if you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn,” Banerjee added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blasted Banerjee over her remarks, accusing her of spreading unrest and divisive politics across India.

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam?” Sarma posted on X.

“Don't show us red eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language,” he added.

BJP state president and Union minister of state (MoS) Sukanta Majumdar shot off a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, condemning Banerjee’s reported comments as a “blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state.” Majumdar accused Banerjee of making anti-national remarks by suggesting that if Bengal were to burn, other states would also be affected.

"It is unthinkable and unprecedented for a chief minister, who is constitutionally bound to rise above partisan attitudes, to make such intimidating statements that pose a threat to democracy," Majumdar told reporters.