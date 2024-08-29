Kolkata rape-murder: BJP intensifies attack on Mamata Banerjee, compares her with Kim Jong Un

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks against the former's 'Bengal Bandh', comparing her with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering during the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

The BJP has been protesting against Banerjee and her Bengal government over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Earlier this week, the party launched a massive agitation against Banerjee. The police used tear gas, water cannons and lathi-charge to quell the protest.

Later, in her first speech on the rape-murder and the BJP's agitation, Banerjee said, "If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn".

Reacting to the remark, Union minister Giriraj Singh said she had not been speaking like a democratic person.

"This can't be the language of a democratic person, of a Chief Minister. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un doesn't tolerate his Opposition. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee doesn't tolerate the words of her Opposition," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that she was insulting protestors and doctors when she had said demanding justice was like causing unrest.

Poonawala further said that nobody was safe in West Bengal except criminals.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

On Wednesday, in response to BJP's 12-hour long 'Bengal Bandh' call, Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his party to cause a fire in Bengal over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder.

"Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair," she said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI