‘Didi, how dare you…?: Assam CM blasts Mamata Banerjee’s ‘burn’ warning to Modi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the BJP-sponsored 12-hour shutdown which was marked by sporadic instances of violence, accusing her of spreading unrest and divisive politics across India. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shouts slogans during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day celebrations, in Kolkata, Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (PTI)

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam?” Sarma posted on X.

“Don't show us red eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language,” he added.

Sarma's sharp remarks came after Banerjee attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence during the bandh.

Speaking at the foundation day event of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) student wing, Banerjee said, “Some people think this (agitation) is similar to the protests in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh, they speak like us (Bengal). Our culture is also the same. However, Bangladesh is a different country.”

The West Bengal chief minister was referring to the student-led protests in Bangladesh which led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"PM Modi, you are trying to create unrest in Bengal through your people. But remember, if you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also remarked that her previous slogan of ‘badla noy, badal chai’ (no revenge, only change) needed to be updated to reflect changing times and situations.

Also Read | ‘Enough is enough’: Full text of President Murmu's statement on Kolkata rape-murder case

Bengal Bandh

The bandh was marked by incidents of violence and widespread disruption across West Bengal. The most severe clash occurred in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, where BJP leaders alleged that TMC supporters fired shots at the car of a local BJP leader, Priyangu Pandey. Although Pandey escaped unhurt, his driver and a party worker sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

Throughout the day, several BJP leaders, including former MPs Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee, Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, and MLA Agnimitra Paul, were detained for attempting to enforce the bandh.

Also Read | Bengal govt deaf: BJP slams CM Mamata Banerjee for mishandling protests

In Kolkata, the shutdown had a mixed impact, with reduced public transport and many private vehicles staying off the roads. Markets and shops largely remained open, but schools and offices saw lower attendance.

In the northern parts of the state, BJP workers disrupted railway services by blocking tracks at several stations, leading to delays in suburban train services. Similar disruptions were reported in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, and Murshidabad districts.