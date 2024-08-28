Bengal govt deaf: BJP slams CM Mamata Banerjee for mishandling protests

New Delhi: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a “dictator who targeted students instead of criminals”, party spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Banerjee of using manipulative language to intimidate doctors, potentially jeopardising their careers. BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (File Photo)

In a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, Trivedi alleged that the West Bengal government presents a deceptive facade that differs starkly from the reality on the ground, criticising the state’s handling of the situation.

The press conference was convened in the wake of the recent unrest in West Bengal, sparked by the Kolkata rape-murder case that has gripped the state. The incident has led to widespread protests and public outcry, with demands for swift justice growing louder.

The case has become a flashpoint in the state, intensifying the already charged political atmosphere. A 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital early on August 9. Her body was found the next day. Main accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the police, and several others have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case.

Trivedi said that while the people of Bengal are aware of the situation, the Banerjee-led government seems deaf to their concerns. “After obstructing investigations, shielding the accused, and tampering with evidence, the government now appears to be adopting a new tactic—threatening doctors,” he alleged.

“In her press address, the chief minister made a significant statement. She emphasised that she doesn’t want FIRs to be filed, as they could potentially ruin careers and complicate issues like obtaining passports and visas. How can the people of West Bengal not understand her intention behind saying this?” the BJP leader said. He added that Mamata Banerjee was clearly threatening and pressuring them.

“As echoed by our national president, we will do everything in our power to secure justice for the victim’s family and for the people of Karnataka,” he stated.

He also remarked that Banerjee’s focus on elections should not overshadow the issue of justice for the victim. “This is not about elections. Justice must be served based on evidence presented in a court of law, with the guilty being proven and punished accordingly. The idea that justice should favour those in power is dangerous for our constitution,” Trivedi added.

Meanwhile, the BJP observed a 12-hour “Bangla Bandh” in the state on Wednesday to protest police action against protesters who participated in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on Tuesday.

Daily life was partially affected across the state as BJP workers tried stopping rail and bus services. Schools and colleges remained open, though attendance has fallen.

Whereas, the chief advisor to CM Banerjee, Alapan Bandopadhyay, said, “The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected.”