Mamata Banerjee makes 'hang till death' demand, accuses BJP of 'derailing' Kolkata doctor rape-murder probe

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there is only one apt punishment for crimes like the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder – “hang till death”. She also accused the opposition BJP of trying to derail the probe into the grisly murder. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File)

"For this, there is only one punishment – to hang till death," she said.

Mamata Banerjee pointed out that the Bengal government wanted to conclude the probe within 7 days but the CBI hasn't cracked the case till now.

Banerjee said the Bengal government will pass a new bill on the anti-rape law in the state assembly.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the new criminal code BNS doesn't have stringent measures against rapes.

She claimed the BJP had been using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation about the crime.

Mamata Banerjee was addressing a gathering on the 27th foundation day of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre doesn't want justice for the family of the doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital on August 9.

She demanded that the CBI must reveal what they have found during their investigation of the case.

She also urged the protesting doctors to resume work.

"I don't want to arrest any protester...We want to create more doctors," she said.

She said the Bengal government doesn't support the BJP's Bandh call.

"We don't support this bandh... the BJP never demanded resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur. We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally). I salute the police for handling the situation well," she said, referring to the use of force by the police during the BJP's agitation.

"We have dedicated this day to the RG Kar doctor. We want justice but the BJP today called for a bandh. They don't want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal," she added.

She said the BJP had been plotting to derail the probe.

"BJP's bandh is aimed at defaming Bengal, it is plotting a conspiracy to derail the probe into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case," she said.

