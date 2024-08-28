Mamata Banerjee dedicates TMC student wing foundation day to Kolkata rape-murder victim: ‘Deeply sad’

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dedicated the party's student wing ‘Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’ foundation day to the woman trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month. Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the incident, saying that she is “deeply sad”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

“Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Expressing our heartfelt condolences and seeking immediate redress for that incident. Our hearts go out to all the women of all ages who have been victims of inhuman incidents. We are deeply sad,” Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X in Bengali.

The Trinamool Congress supremo further emphasised that the students and youth have a great social role.

“It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, and stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee has been under intense scrutiny over the incident, with students, doctors, and BJP leaders demanding her resignation.

On Tuesday, several members of the new student body ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ and other organisations held a ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in Kolkata to protest against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally was held despite the state police terming it as “illegal” and “unauthorized”, citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.

During the demonstration, clashes erupted between police and protesters in various areas of Kolkata and Howrah as the protesting members tried to breach barricades to march towards the West Bengal secretariat. The protestors also dragged away police barricades, and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells to disperse them.

The Kolkata police have arrested over 200 people in connection with the rally.

‘Bangla Bandh’

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a 12-hour ‘Bangla bandh’ in protest against the “brutal” police action against “peaceful” protesters during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally. The 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, affected people in various parts of the state.

Several BJP workers demonstrated in support of the bandh at the Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad station.

CBI probe underway in Kolkata rape-murder case

The body of the trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. A day after the incident, the Kolkata police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, after he was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime in a CCTV footage, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

The CBI, who took over the probe recently, conducted polygraph tests of Roy, and six others - former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer.