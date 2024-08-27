What is Chhatra Samaj, the student body holding ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in Kolkata?

A new student body ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ is leading the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Follow LIVE updates Police personnel deployed at Howrah Bridge in view of 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally called by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, a students' organisation, to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Tuesday. (PTI)

The unregistered outfit is holding the rally along with the members of ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ - who represent state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ is being held despite the state police terming it as “illegal” and “unauthorized”, citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.

What is Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj?

‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ is an unregistered student group that claims to be an apolitical outfit. According to the spokesperson of the student body, Sayan Lahiri, the rally, which will start from several places and move towards Nabanna, is organised by an apolitical platform with no affiliations to the BJP, RSS, or ABVP. The protesting student bodies have three demands - justice for the victim, capital punishment for the culprit, and Mamata Banerjee's resignation. Speaking to the media, Lahiri said, “We aim to raise our demands peacefully. If we are stopped, we will attempt to proceed to the secretariat gate in a non-violent manner to demand the CM's resignation due to her failure to prevent incidents like the RG Kar case which has shocked the nation.” According to media reports, the rally is being organised by Prabir Das, a Master's student from Rabindra Bharati University, Subhankar Halder from Kalyani University, and Sayan Lahiri from Rabindra Mukta University.

Over 6,000 personnel deployed in Kolkata

In view of the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally, the Kolkata police have deployed more than 6,000 personnel in the city. The police have also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

According to the advisory, the vehicles coming from the Kolaghat side along NH 16 who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge can avail of Nibedita Setu from Nibra for going towards Kolkata, while the vehicles coming from the Dankuni side who intend to avail of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail Nibedita Setu for going towards Kolkata. Howrah-bound vehicles coming from Kolkata who intend to use the 2nd Hooghly Bridge or Howrah Bridge can use Nibedita Setu, while Kolkata-bound vehicles from Howrah Railway Station who intend to use the Howrah Bridge or 2nd Hooghly Bridge can move towards Kolkata through GT road and use Nibedita Setu, it said.

Meanwhile, the police have restricted vehicular movement on several routes such as - Kona Expressway between Nibra and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Andul Road between Alampur and Lakshmi Narayantala More, GT Road between Mallick Fatak and Betaitala, between Mandirtala and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, between Kazipara and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Foreshore Road - Kazipara to Ramkrishnapur Crossing, Howrah Railway Station to Grand Foreshore Road, H.M Bose Road/ RB Setu/ HIT Bridge to Howrah Bridge Kolkata side, HIT Bridge to RB Setu and M.B Road to N.S Road- Mallick Fatak.