‘Nabanna Abhijan' today: How Kolkata Police is planning to stop students' march against doctor's rape-murder

The Kolkata Police has reported deployed more than 6,000 personnel in the city on Tuesday, August 27, in the wake of a planned ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest to march to Nabanna (state secretariate) in Howrah demanding resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee . Nurses take part in a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata. (PTI file)

The planned protest against Mamata Banerjee comes amid huge outrage over the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Additional commissioner of Kolkata Police Supratim Sarkar on Monday said that they have rejected an application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold a rally called ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on August 27.

He added that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

Ahead of the demonstration, the Kolkata Police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and riot control force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

On Monday, the West Bengal Police called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat "illegal" and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan Rally' is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organisations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj is an unregistered student group, while Sangrami Joutha Mancha represents state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

Kolkata Police issues traffic advisory

The Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

The vehicles coming from the Kolaghat side along NH 16, who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail of Nibedita Setu from Nibra for going towards Kolkata while the vehicles coming from the Dankuni side, who intend to avail of 2nd Hooghly Bridge, can avail Nibedita Setu for going towards Kolkata.

Howrah-bound vehicles coming from Kolkata who intend to avail 2nd Hooghly Bridge or Howrah Bridge can avail of Nibedita Setu while Kolkata-bound vehicles from Howrah Railway Station, who intend to avail of Howrah Bridge or 2nd Hooghly Bridge can move towards Kolkata through GT road and avail Nibedita Setu.

The vehicular movement is restricted on several routes including Kona Expressway between Nibra and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Andul Road between Alampur and Lakshmi Narayantala More, GT Road between Mallick Fatak and Betaitala, between Mandirtala and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, between Kazipara and 2nd Hooghly Bridge, Foreshore Road - Kazipara to Ramkrishnapur Crossing.

It is also restricted on Howrah Railway Station to Grand Foreshore Road, H.M Bose Road/ RB Setu/ HIT Bridge to Howrah Bridge Kolkata side, HIT Bridge to RB Setu and M.B Road to N.S Road- Mallick Fatak.

Rape and murder of Kolkata trainee doctor

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. So far, prime accused Sanjay Roy has been arrested and is in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the case.