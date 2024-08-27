Video shows crowd at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital seminar room; ‘who are they’, asks senior Trinamool MP

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head and West Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday shared a purported video showing a crowd at the seminar room on the fourth floor of the Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – where the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor was allegedly took place – shortly after the incident. According to Amit Malviya, the crime scene was “completely destroyed” with the presence of doctors, policemen, hospital staff, and outsiders. BJP shares video of crowd at RG Kar after crime; Kolkata police, TMC reacts

HT could not independently verify the authencity of the video.

The Kolkata Police, however, clarified that the crime scene area was immediately cordoned off and except for a few designated officials, no one was allowed to enter the Place of Occurence (PO).

Citing solicitor general Tushar Mehta's statement in the Supreme Court about the crime scene being altered, Amit Malviya said, “This raises several questions on the intent of Mamata Banerjee Govt and their calculated attempts to cover up the crime. The out of line statements made by Commissioner of Kolkata Police add to the grisly crime.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while submitting before the special bench of the CJI, in the Supreme Court had said, ‘Our investigation is a challenge by itself as the PO was altered!’ Now we know what he meant.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Kolkata Police said, "A video has gone viral showing the place of occurrence. This is a clarification. The body found in the seminar hall was in one portion of the seminar hall. The seminar room measures 51’ X 32’. The place where the victim’s body was found inside the seminar room, was cordoned off using curtains. There is no question of anyone entering that cordoned off area. People, who can be seen gathering in the video, were all outside the cordoned off area.”

Senior TMC MP reacts

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has demanded a response to the purported viral video.

“As reported in media, many persons assembled at seminar hall in RG KAR aftermath the rape and murder. Who r they? Why they came? At whose instructions? Have they been interrogated by KP or CBI? If not, WHY? Reply, please to people. It’s a peoples democracy. I must have to reply,” he wrote on X.

Kolkata rape-murder case

The body of the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. A day after the incident, the Kolkata police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, after he was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime in a CCTV footage, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

The probe revealed that after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, Roy killed the victim by throttling and smothering her.

The CBI, which took over the investigation last week, conducted polygraph tests of Roy, and six others - former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors, and one civic volunteer.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.