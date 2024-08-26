‘Ram-Left creating anarchy against Bengal’: TMC attacks BJP on Kolkata murder case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and CPI(MP), accusing them for trying to “create anarchy” against West Bengal amid the ongoing uproar over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Ghosh claimed that all the opposition parties “are one” and are working towards destroying TMC. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (PTI)(PTI)

"BJP, CPM and Congress are all one. BJP is doing Nabanna movement, Congress is supporting it and whatever CPM says, but they are talking about the protest...Ram-Left are all coming together to create anarchy against TMC & West Bengal," Ghosh told ANI.

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked a nationwide outrage, with opposition parties attacked the West Bengal government over women's safety and accusing them of trying to protect to accused. Since then, several protests have erupted in the state, demanding justice for the victim.

Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that the people of West Bengal will uproot Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power and immerse her in River Ganga over her handling of the Kolkata rape and murder case.

Majumdar told ANI, "The government is afraid of this movement of students, and they want to suppress the voice of the people. But the student society of West Bengal has awakened...By uprooting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her power, the people of the state will immerse her into River Ganga."

The Kolkata High Court reprimanded the state police for their handling of the case, transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this month. CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the woman doctor rape and murder case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered that security for Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

(With inputs from ANI)