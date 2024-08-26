Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Doctors to continue protests despite prohibitory orders around medical college
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata and also into the allegations of corruption against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh. Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case, claimed innocence during the polygraph test and said the victim was already dead when he reached the crime scene. He is currently under judicial custody...Read More
The CBI also completed polygraph tests on seven other people, including Sanjay Roy and Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with the case.
The agency also raided the residences of the former principal and other officials of the medical college as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities involving Ghosh.
Meanwhile, resident doctors at the hospital vowed to continue their strike despite the appeal from the Supreme Court to resume duties.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Accused claims innocence during polygraph tests
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly claimed in the lie-detector test that the victim was already dead when he reached the seminar hall of the facility. Read more
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: TV industry holds candlelight march
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: People from the television industry in West Bengal took out a candlelight march on Sunday against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident.
The protesters called for strict punishment for the accused and demanded the resignation of West Bengal's health minister.