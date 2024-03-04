Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar narrowly escapes fatal accident, party cries foul

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar narrowly escaped a fatal accident after his car collided with the trailing pilot car on NH-34 in Nadia district's Shantipur on Sunday. The damaged escort vehicle of state BJP chief Sukanata Majumdar(X/ @BJP4Bengal)

The Balurghat Lok Sabha MP the accident took place when his car was trying to overtake a bus, but was hit by the trailing pilot car. At least three persons in the pilot car have sustained injuries, he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"As the bus was blocking a side of the highway, my car tried to overtake it and collided with a guard rail put up on the same side by police. In the process, the trailing pilot car hit my car. I escaped unhurt but three occupants of the pilot car were injured," he said to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Bengal BJP was quick to claim that it could be a conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government against the Opposition's leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party on its official X (formally Twitter) handle shared an image of two cars, claiming that Majumdar was the victim of a life-threatening attack as the police pilot car, allegedly partisan to the TMC, collided with his car at a high speed.

"Majumdar was saved due to the support of people of Bengal. The injured security personnel were admitted to a hospital," the party said on X.

However, the state police denied the allegations saying when Majumdar was going along the NH-34, his escort vehicle belonging to the CISF hit his car near Gobindapur within Santipur police station area resulting in "slight damage".

"The escort vehicle has been detained and a specific case is being started. Yet, attempts are being made from certain quarters to distort the facts with an ulterior motive, alleging that the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to West Bengal Police," Ranaghat Police District under West Bengal Police said in a post on X.

The police further warned of stern legal action against those who are spreading lies in the name of Bengal police. "Stern legal acti­on is being initiated against those resorting to blatant lies and trying to incite people," it said.

Meanwhile, Majumdar, who is due to contest from the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second time on a BJP ticket, was returning from a football tournament where he was the chief guest. He demanded an inquiry to determine if there was any conspiracy to target opposition BJP leaders in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)