 West Bengal bandh: BJP workers block roads, railway tracks across state | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Bengal bandh: BJP workers block roads, railway tracks across state

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 28, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The 12-hour statewide bandh was called by the BJP to protest against the police action against protestors who marched towards the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers hit the streets early morning on Wednesday, blocking roads and railway tracks across West Bengal to implement the 12-hour state bandh called by the party.

A student covers her face after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
A student covers her face after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

This comes on a day when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is scheduled to hold a rally to celebrate the foundation day of the party’s student wing.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is likely to address the rally, dedicated the foundation day to the Kolkata rape-murder victim.

“Today, I dedicate the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister whose tragic loss at the RG Kar Hospital a few days ago we all mourned. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death...we seek speedy justice. My heart also goes out to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry,” Banerjee wrote on X on Wednesday.

BJP workers blocked trains in at least 28 places across the state, including Murshidabad, Berhampore, Bongaon, Konnagar, Singur, Katwa, Rampurhat, Barrackpore, Shantipur. In most places, the number of protestors was between 30 and 50.

The 12-hour statewide bandh was called by the BJP to protest against the police action against protestors who marched towards the state secretariat on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the chief minister and justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

BJP legislator Agnimitra Pail was seen requesting people with folded hands at Bhowanipore in south Kolkata, considered to be the backyard of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, to return home and support the bandh.

Roads were blocked in several places such as Birbhum, Malda, Belda in West Midnapore and Nandigram, with police trying to disperse agitators. In some places scuffles broke out between the police and protestors.

At Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, a clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers over the bandh. Allegations also surfaced of a few rounds of bullets being fired by unidentified goons.

Meanwhile a public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Calcutta high court challenging a 12-hour strike called by the BJP. The court is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The TMC government has called the bandh ‘unlawful’ and ordered all schools and government offices to remain open.

“If the bandh is unlawful, then was the lathi charge by police on protestors who were peacefully marching towards the state secretariat on Tuesday lawful? The government cannot throttle our voices. The Supreme Court had allowed peaceful protests,” Paul told the media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal bandh: BJP workers block roads, railway tracks across state
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On