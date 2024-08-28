West Bengal bandh: BJP workers block roads, railway tracks across state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers hit the streets early morning on Wednesday, blocking roads and railway tracks across West Bengal to implement the 12-hour state bandh called by the party. A student covers her face after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

This comes on a day when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is scheduled to hold a rally to celebrate the foundation day of the party’s student wing.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is likely to address the rally, dedicated the foundation day to the Kolkata rape-murder victim.

“Today, I dedicate the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister whose tragic loss at the RG Kar Hospital a few days ago we all mourned. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death...we seek speedy justice. My heart also goes out to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry,” Banerjee wrote on X on Wednesday.

BJP workers blocked trains in at least 28 places across the state, including Murshidabad, Berhampore, Bongaon, Konnagar, Singur, Katwa, Rampurhat, Barrackpore, Shantipur. In most places, the number of protestors was between 30 and 50.

The 12-hour statewide bandh was called by the BJP to protest against the police action against protestors who marched towards the state secretariat on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the chief minister and justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

BJP legislator Agnimitra Pail was seen requesting people with folded hands at Bhowanipore in south Kolkata, considered to be the backyard of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, to return home and support the bandh.

Roads were blocked in several places such as Birbhum, Malda, Belda in West Midnapore and Nandigram, with police trying to disperse agitators. In some places scuffles broke out between the police and protestors.

At Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, a clash broke out between BJP and TMC workers over the bandh. Allegations also surfaced of a few rounds of bullets being fired by unidentified goons.

Meanwhile a public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Calcutta high court challenging a 12-hour strike called by the BJP. The court is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The TMC government has called the bandh ‘unlawful’ and ordered all schools and government offices to remain open.

“If the bandh is unlawful, then was the lathi charge by police on protestors who were peacefully marching towards the state secretariat on Tuesday lawful? The government cannot throttle our voices. The Supreme Court had allowed peaceful protests,” Paul told the media.