Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Bengal BJP to begin series of protests from today

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors take part in a protest rally over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Normal life was partially disrupted across West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour “Bangla Bandh” called by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Police detained 64 people across the state, including several BJP leaders and workers for trying to enforce the bandh on the road, as the ruling Trinamool Congress had asked people and establishments to refrain from it....Read More

State BJP leadership claimed the bandh was a “success” and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The TMC claimed the strike did not have much impact.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the rape and murder of a female doctor for the first time. Writing that “enough is enough”, she asked the country to counter the mindset that sees women as less capable and also noted the incident was part of a long list of crimes against women in the country.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a new Bill in the state assembly next week, aimed at preventing rape and ensuring stricter punishments for such crimes. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum rejected her call to resume their duties.

The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been continuing ceasework for 20 days to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic, rejected Banerjee's appeal to join duty.

A member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum said they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands, such as justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee of the RG Kar hospital, were met. They also demanded the suspension of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from the health services and the same action against the Kolkata police commissioner.

Meanwhile, the CBI started polygraph tests on assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata police Anup Dutta, believed to be a close associate of former medical college principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh. The agency will resume its investigation into the rape and murder and also enquire corruption charges against Dr. Ghosh. The ED will also continue its probe into the possibility of money laundering against the former principal.

