Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Bengal BJP to begin series of protests from today
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: Normal life was partially disrupted across West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour “Bangla Bandh” called by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Police detained 64 people across the state, including several BJP leaders and workers for trying to enforce the bandh on the road, as the ruling Trinamool Congress had asked people and establishments to refrain from it....Read More
State BJP leadership claimed the bandh was a “success” and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The TMC claimed the strike did not have much impact.
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the rape and murder of a female doctor for the first time. Writing that “enough is enough”, she asked the country to counter the mindset that sees women as less capable and also noted the incident was part of a long list of crimes against women in the country.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a new Bill in the state assembly next week, aimed at preventing rape and ensuring stricter punishments for such crimes. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum rejected her call to resume their duties.
The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been continuing ceasework for 20 days to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic, rejected Banerjee's appeal to join duty.
A member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum said they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands, such as justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee of the RG Kar hospital, were met. They also demanded the suspension of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from the health services and the same action against the Kolkata police commissioner.
Meanwhile, the CBI started polygraph tests on assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata police Anup Dutta, believed to be a close associate of former medical college principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh. The agency will resume its investigation into the rape and murder and also enquire corruption charges against Dr. Ghosh. The ED will also continue its probe into the possibility of money laundering against the former principal.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: BJP to begin street protests in West Bengal
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: To maintain political pressure on the ruling TMC, the BJP announced that it would begin a series of protests from August 29.
Saffron party activists will stage a sit-in at Esplanade Y Channel on Thursday, while the party's women's wing will gherao the state women’s commission office on August 30. (PTI)
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari assures all possible help to injured from Nabanna Abhiyan rally
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met the injured people at the hospitals who participated in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' in Kolkata and assured all possible help.
"Today I went to meet Shri Timir Sarkar and Shri Sanjit Biswas and others at the hospitals where they are admitted and receiving treatment for their injuries. They participated in the Nabanna Abhiyan yesterday and were roughed up by the Mamata Police for no fault of theirs. The Police without any provocation lathi charged them and unfortunately, they sustained serious injuries," Adhikari posted on X.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: IMA suspends former principal from membership
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of Kolkata's former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor and corruption charges against him.
The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association."