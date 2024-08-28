Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI seeks polygraph test on police ASI. Who is Anup Dutta?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta. The CBI said the test will be conducted after obtaining his consent. ASI Anup Dutta seen sprinting towards CBI office to avoid questions from the media.

The central agency is trying to figure out whether Anup Dutta helped the main accused Sanjay Roy to cover up the rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman postgraduate trainee doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The CBI is investigating the rape and murder alongside financial irregularities against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Who is Anup Dutta?

Anup Dutta is believed to be a close associate of Dr Sandip Ghosh during his tenure at the medical college. He has been under the CBI's radar after he was spotted alongside Ghosh in photos found on social media.

The ASI has been facing allegations that he helped the main accused Sanjay Roy to gain access to police quarters and a police motorcycle, though he is not entitled to any such perks as a police civic volunteer.

Anup Dutta is also a member of the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee, to which Sanjay Roy was attached and was assigned to visit police personnel and their relatives admitted across various hospitals.

Investigators believe, this access to be the main reason why Sanjay Roy was able to enter the premises, but are trying to find out how he was able to enter the third-floor seminar hall, where the victim's body was found. Outsiders are not allowed to enter any hospital ward at such hours.

Visuals of Dutta running away from reporters went viral across social media during the early days of the CBI investigation.

Polygraph test

Meanwhile, the CBI completed polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh. He was also subject to the Layered Voice Analysis test. It detects the subject's reaction to a lie but does not identify it. The technology identified stress, cognitive processes, and emotional cues in different voice properties.

A polygraph test can help assess inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses such as heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure etc, the investigators can determine discrepancies in their responses.

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

(With inputs from PTI)