‘Completely devoid from reality’: SC pulls up Sharmila Tagore's plea on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday continued hearing in the stray dogs case, with the apex court examining the issue of stray dogs in institutional premises. Sharmila Tagore had also filed a plea in the stray dogs case. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A three-judge bench of the apex court listened to the arguments from intervenors (dog lovers and NGOs) for the modification of the court's earlier order on stray dogs.

Actor Sharmila Tagore also appeared as one of the applicants in the case through her counsel, arguing that dealing with the issue requires a scientific and psychological approach, and that the dog should be identified as "aggressive" by a committee.

However, the court called Tagore's arguments as "completely devoid from reality".

"You are completely removed from reality. Don't try to glorify these dogs in hospitals," the Supreme Court said, according to NDTV.

Tagore's lawyer reasoned that there can be dogs that need to be put to 'sleep', but they should first be identified as "aggressive" by a proper committee.

"We suggest an expert committee for considering the behaviour of dogs... Let's see the difference between aggressive and normal dogs," Tagore's lawyer said. The counsel was referring to an example of a friendly dog named Goldie living in the AIIMS campus for several years.

The court, however, said that one example cannot support the entire argument against the problem of stray dogs in public areas.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while referring to the AIIMS example, asked: "She was taken in operation theatre?"

"Any dog in street is likely to have ticks. Imagine if they enter hospitals. Arguments being made far removed from reality. Even slight suggestion that dogs should be allowed in hospitals...don't try to glorify them! We will tell you at the end of arguments the reality," Mehta said, according to LiveLaw.

Tagore's lawyer also called for colour-coded collars to identify dogs that had bitten people, to which Justice Mehta said, "What's the population in those countries? Be realistic."

The hearing in the matter remained inconclusive and would continue on January 13.

Earlier on Thursday, while hearing the arguments, the bench said it had not directed the removal of every dog from the streets, and the directive was to treat stray canines according to the Animal Birth Control Rules.

The top court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.