‘Conduct ops in most professional manner’: Army chief amid civilian death charge

JAMMU: Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday urged army commanders on the ground to conduct operations in the “most professional manner” during his visit to the Rajouri-Poonch sector, a remark that comes after three of the nine men picked up after last week’s terrorist attack were later found dead. Army chief General Manoj Pande interacts with senior army officers in Poonch on Monday.

The army chief’s trip to the Jammu region comes days after a group of terrorists on Thursday ambushed an army convoy, killing four Rashtriya Rifles personnel, in Jammu’s Poonch. Three men picked up for questioning from the Topa Peer village in connection with the attack were later found dead. After their families alleged they were killed in custody, the army promised an investigation.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges,” the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

People familiar with the matter said General Manoj Pande reviewed the situation on the ground in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He was also briefed by the 16 Corps GOC Lt Gen Sandeep Jain about the ongoing counter-terrorist operations. He was also briefed about the steps taken to further strengthen the security grid and the death of the three civilians.

Ahead of Gen Pande’s visit, the army, which has instituted a court of inquiry, on Sunday shifted out three army officers of the rank of brigadier, colonel and a lieutenant colonel from Poonch.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the Nagrota based White Knight Corps,16 Corps which is going to see a scheduled change in command on January 1 when the incumbent Lt Gen Jain hands over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev. The army’s internal probe shall be conducted at Akhnoor and various agencies will be part of it, a person aware of the matter said.

J&K Police lodge FIR

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) in connection with the death of the three civilians. The FIR against unknown men was registered at the Surankote police station on Friday evening.

“Today (22/12/2023) at about 17.25 hours (5.25 pm) an information was made available that after terror incident near DKG (Dera Ki Gali) on 21/12/2023, army troops were carrying out searches in the general area of Topi Peer, Sawani, Bafliaz to locate the terrorists, who escaped after the attack. During searches, army troops detained a few local youth for questioning”.

“Reportedly three such youth namely Safeer Ahmed, son of Mir Hussain, caste Gujjar, Mohammad Showkat, son of Nazir Hussain and Shabir Ahmed, son of Wali Mohammad, all residents of village Topi Peer tehsil Surankote have succumbed to the injuries”, it said.

“As such cognizable offence under section 302 of the IPC is made out. On this information, instant case stands registered. As the instant case is of special nature of its kind from the said village and third of its kind during the current year, a special report will be submitted separately and investigation taken up. The details of accused; Name unknown”, it added.