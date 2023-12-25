Army chief Gen Manoj Pande to visit Rajouri sector today to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande is scheduled to visit the Rajouri sector on Monday days after four soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the region earlier. HT Image

The Army chief will review the ongoing counter-terrorist operations underway in the area.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector on Thursday last week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.

As per sources, the Army Headquarters is also watching the situation closely and keeping track of operations there closely.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where militants launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army posted on X.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)