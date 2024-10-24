“Confession of corruption”: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi’s election affidavit for Wayanad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over the election affidavit declaring her financial assets by calling it a document of “confession of corruption”. Priyanka had on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll seat. (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | facebook)

Priyanka had on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll seat.

In an address to media persons, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the party dissected her assets as revealed in her affidavit, calling it a document of “confession of corruption” by the Gandhi family and her husband Robert Vadra.

Priyanka had declared assets worth ₹12 crore and ₹64 crore of her husband, Robert Vadra.

Bhatia also spoke about a video shared by his party in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was seen waiting to enter the room where Priyanka was filing her nomination papers.

On the contrary, pictures circulating on social media showed Kharge seated beside the other Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: BJP says Kharge insulted at Priyanka’s nomination filing, shares video

Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha denied the charges saying that the party leaders were taking turns to enter the room per rules as only five people could be present inside the premises at once.

“It is very unfortunate that even after ten years remaining in power in this country, the government and its ministers are yet forced to resort to falsehood and lies,” he said.

Bhatia continued to question Robert Vadra’s declared net worth citing Income Tax department data.

According to Bhatia, the total demand raised by the I-T department based on the returns filed by Vadra between 2010 and 2021 is to the tune of ₹75 crore.

“The entire country is asking to furnish an explanation on the means of this prima facie ill-gotten wealth,” Bhatia said.