Robert Vadra lauds Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Wayanad bypoll: ‘In last 35 years…’

A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, her husband Robert Vadra described it as a major step for her calling her “fearless". Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad Assembly byelections.(ANI)

“I am very happy that she (Priyanka Gandhi) has decided to fight an election and will be campaigning for herself. In the last 35 years I have known her; she has always helped everybody else and worked for them,” Robert Vadra told PTI.

The businessman said it was overwhelming to witness the love and affection people in Wayanad have for Priyanka Gandhi.

"People have always been keen to see Priyanka in Parliament. She is fearless. Whenever someone faces an issue, she is present in the villages, fighting for them. We witnessed her determination in Lakhimpur Kheri, where she stood up for the people even when the administration made it difficult for her,” Vadra added.

He said Priyanka Gandhi will always fight for the people's issues, including those affecting women, farmers, and unemployment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Kerala on Tuesday evening along with her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday.

By vacating the Wayanad seat, Rahul Gandhi opened the door for his sister to make her electoral debut while retaining the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul said Priyanka will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.