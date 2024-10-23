‘My whole family will…’: Priyanka Gandhi's promise to Wayanad voters

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Wayanad on Wednesday, as she kicked off her campaign for the upcoming by-poll, following her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Lok Sabha seat. Addressing a rally attended by party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka emphasized the enduring bond between her family and the constituents of Wayanad. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a nomination rally for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, in Wayanad.(PTI)

In her speech, she acknowledged the support Wayanad provided when "the whole world was turning its back" against Rahul Gandhi.

"These values (truth and non-violence) moved my brother to walk 8000 km across India for love and unity. He could not have done that without your support. You stood with my brother when the whole world was turning its back against him. You gave him your strength and courage to keep fighting," she said.

"My whole family will always remain indebted and grateful to you. I know he had to leave you and I promise that I will only strengthen the bond between you and him," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut in the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, promised to strengthen the bond between the people of Wayanad and her brother.

Wayanad bypoll

Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, leading to the bypoll. Priyanka assured the people that she would work to understand their struggles and issues, saying, "My brother has explained to me the large issues you are facing... I want to come to your house and understand straight from you what your issues are and how we can tackle them."

She also thanked Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge for approving her candidature and her family for their support. "It is my honour to represent you if you give me a chance," she added.

The bypoll is scheduled to take place on November 13. Priyanka Gandhi will be up against BJP's Navya Haridas and LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri.