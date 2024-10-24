It will be my honour to represent Wayanad, if I get a chance: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination on Wednesday for the bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after leading a massive roadshow through Kalpetta town and promising the voters of the hilly constituency that she would stand by them through thick and thin. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi take part in a roadshow in Wayanad on Wednesday. (ANI)

The top leadership of the Congress party with the likes of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former president and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of party-ruled states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh were in attendance in Wayanad to support Priyanka as she plunged into electoral politics.

Chiefs of Congress-allies in Kerala such as Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Shibu Baby John of RSP and Mons Joseph of Kerala Congress were also present to put up a united UDF ahead of crucial bypolls in the state.

Priyanka, 52, was fielded by the Congress in the bypoll in Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi vacated the constituency to retain his second seat of Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka is up against former three-time MLA Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI and two-time municipal councillor Navya Haridas of the BJP.

The events on Wednesday kickstarted with a roadshow around 11:50 am with Priyanka and her brother Rahul, her husband Robert Vadra, their son Raihan, and top leaders of the UDF standing atop a campaign vehicle that moved at a snail’s pace through the streets of Kalpetta town as hundreds of supporters marched beside them. Priyanka smiled and waved her hand at the crowds, acknowledging their support, as workers held aloft tricolour balloons and banners and raised slogans. Interestingly, the green flags of the IUML, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad and had elicited snide remarks from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were present on Wednesday.

After the 1.4 kilometre long roadshow culminated, Priyanka addressed the massive gathering from a stage and spoke about her feelings jumping into her first electoral contest.

“When I was 17 years old, I campaigned for the first time for my father in the 1989 general election. It has now been 35 years. I have campaigned for my mother, my brother and for so many colleagues. This is my first time campaigning for myself and seeking your support. It is a very different feeling. I am deeply grateful to the Congress President for giving me the privilege of being the UDF candidate in Wayanad. It will be my honour to represent you if you give me a chance,” Gandhi said to loud cheers.

The 52-year-old spoke of the time she visited the villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai, ravaged by massive landslides on July 30, during which she saw first-hand the devastation but also the courage and brotherhood displayed by the locals.

“I met people whose entire lives were washed away by the landslide. But I was struck by one thing. Each and every person, be it a doctor or teacher or housewife...they were engaged in helping each other. They supported each other with courage, without greed, with love in their hearts. Your spirit of bravery has touched me deeply,” Priyanka said.

She thanked the people of Wayanad for standing with her brother Rahul when the ‘whole world had turned his back on him.’ “My whole family will be indebted to you for your support. I know he (Rahul) is sad to leave you but I will work to strengthen the bond between you and him,” she said.

Priyanka underlined that she was aware of the issues of the constituency such as the need for a government medical college, revoking the night travel ban to Mysuru and solutions to the human-animal conflict. She called the constituency’s voters her ‘guides and teachers’ who should support her in her ‘new journey’. “I am here to fight for you and stand by you through thick and thin,” she said.

Rahul, in his address, claimed that the constituency will have two MPs, one official and the other unofficial. “I am your unofficial member of Parliament and my sister will be the official member. I request the people of Wayanad to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy to look after you and solve the problems you face,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi was present on the dais but did not address the gathering. Afterwards, Priyanka, accompanied by her family members and Congress leaders, went to the district collectorate office and formally submitted nomination papers to district collector DR Meghasree.

Later, Priyanka and Rahul visited the mass graveyard in Puthumala estate where dozens of those killed in the July 30 landslides have been laid to rest. The two Congress leaders showered flowers and folded their hands before the graves.

Priyanka is expected to come back for the campaign in Wayanad on Oct 28, said a Congress leader.