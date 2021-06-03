‘Confident that you will take country to newer heights’: PM Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interactive session with Class12 students and exuded confidence that they would take the nation to newer heights. "In schools and colleges, team spirit is taught. We saw new examples of team spirit during India's fight against Covid-19. Today, every Indian is saying that we will emerge victorious from the pandemic. I am confident that you all will take the country to newer heights," said PM Modi.

In a surprise interaction with the students, PM Modi asked them to utilise their time in a productive manner, following the cancellation of their examinations. "You are taught about team spirit in schools and colleges, and we got to witness the same in the second wave of Covid-19, through public participation and teamwork," he added.

PM Modi also asked the students to research and write an essay on India's 75 years of Independence.

PM Modi asked the students about their feelings following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and what are they planning to do now.

He asked them whether they will watch the Indian Premier League (IPL), Champion's League, or wait for the Olympics. He also told students that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth' and enquired what they do to remain physically fit.

A student from Himachal Pradesh's Solan thanked PM Modi and said "it's a good decision." Another student told PM, "Sir, you have said that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations."

PM Modi said that the decision to cancel examinations was taken in the interest of the students.

The government earlier on Tuesday cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examinations amid the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country.