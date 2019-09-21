‘Confident visit will present India as global leader’, says PM Modi as he leaves for US

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:11 IST

With an agenda to boost bilateral ties and present India as a ‘vibrant land of opportunities and a global leader’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a week-long visit to the United States on Friday.

In his statement while departing, PM Modi said he is confident that his visit would impart new energy to US and India’s relations.

“I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US,” said PM Modi.

During his visit, the prime minister will also address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and interact with CEOs of leading energy companies. He will hold talks with US President Donald Trump and review the bilateral relations between the two nations.

“We will review our bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to our two nations and people. The US is a vital partner for our national development, with rich possibilities of partnership in education, skills, research, technology and innovation, and an enabler for India in economic growth and national security,” he said.

PM Modi, who will be attending ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, said that US President Donald Trump’s presence would mark a new milestone.

“It is a matter of great honour for the Indian diaspora and pleasure for me that President of the United States Donald Trump will grace the occasion with his presence and join me in addressing the community. This would be a maiden appearance of US President in an Indian community event with me, and marks a new milestone in our outreach to them,” Modi said.

The event will take place on Sunday and is expected to see participation of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

“In Houston, I look forward to my meeting with and address to the Indian-American community. Their success in diverse fields, their contribution to the US in various walks of life, their strong bonds with India and their role as a living bridge between our two democracies is a source of pride for us,” PM added.

At the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly will be participating in numerous major events and also holding bilateral meetings with leaders from different countries and UN entities.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 06:44 IST