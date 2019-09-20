‘HowdyModi will be new milestone in India-US ties,’ says PM Modi before US visit

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:48 IST

Ahead of his departure for the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his upcoming visit would further cement bilateral ties between India and the United States and hoped for a stronger partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

“I look forward to my meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Shared values, convergent interests and complementary strengths provide strong foundations for a natural partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 27.

“The USA visit will give me an excellent opportunity to interact with various global leaders. India will be hosting interactions with leaders of the Pacific Island States, and leaders of the CARICOM group on the margins of UNGA,” the prime minister said.

Referring to his massive community gathering HowdyModi with the Indian diaspora in Houston on September 22, PM Modi expressed his pleasure that US President Donald Trump would also be part of the mega event. “This gathering would be a new milestone in India-USA ties,” he said.

In a tweet, the prime minister also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for honouring him with the Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019. “Over the last five years India has taken many efforts to improve cleanliness and sanitation, fulfilling Gandhi Ji’s dream of a Swachh Bharat,” he added.

Looking at enhancing the Indo-US energy partnership, the prime minister will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies in the US. At the United Nations, India will host a special programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event is likely to be attended by global leaders and will showcase the non-violent ideology of the Father of the Nation.

Some of the other events, PM Modi would be attending at the United Nations are the Climate Action Summit, an event on Universal Health Coverage, and the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. The prime minister’s address at the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for the 27th of September.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 20:25 IST