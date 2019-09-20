e-paper
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Tulsi Gabbard welcomes PM, says sorry for skipping event

US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has released a video welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States.

US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has released a video welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States. She started the video with a ‘namaste’ and apologised for not being able to attend the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston. Gabbard added that India is a valuable ally and both nations must continue to work together in issues like climate change, economy and nuclear proliferation. PM Modi is set to address a gathering of around 50,000 people in Houston on September 22nd. The event will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

