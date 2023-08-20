Cong chief reconstitutes Congress Working Committee. Full list of members
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) that will make critical decisions for the grand old party. The new CWC has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, among others.
This decision was taken at the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress (INC) held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to February 26. The reshuffle also comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the year-end polls in five states - Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
Here is a full list of the new CWC committee:
|1
|Mallikarjun Kharge
|2
|Sonia Gandhi
|3
|Manmohan Singh
|4
|Rahul Gandhi
|5
|Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
|6
|A K Antony
|7
|Ambika Soni
|8
|Meira Kumar
|9
|Digvijay Singh
|10
|P Chidambaram
|11
|Tariq Anwar
|12
|Lal Thanhawala
|13
|Mukul Wasnik
|14
|Anand Sharma
|15
|Ashokrao Chavan
|16
|Ajay Maken
|17
|Charanjit Singh Channi
|18
|Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
|19
|Kumari Selja
|20
|Gaikhangam
|21
|N Raghuveera Reddy
|22
|Shashi Tharoor
|23
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|24
|Abhishek Manu Singhvi
|25
|Salman Khurshid
|26
|Jairam Ramesh
|27
|Jitendra Singh
|28
|Randeep Singh Surjewala
|29
|Sachin Pilot
|30
|Deepak Babaria
|31
|Jagdish Thakor
|32
|G A Mir
|33
|Avinash Pande
|34
|Deepa Das Munshi
|35
|Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
|36
|Gourav Gogoi
|37
|Syed Naseer Hussain
|38
|Kamaleshwar Patel
|39
|K C Venugopal
The CWC was formed months after Kharge became the president of the grand old party on October 10 last year. It replaced Steering Committee that was formed as a stop-gap arrangement.
While there are a total of 39 members on the panel, the CWC has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees.
Permanent invitees of CWC
|1
|Veerappa Moily
|2
|Harish Rawat
|3
|Pawan Kumar Bansal
|4
|Mohan Prakash
|5
|Ramesh Chennithala
|6
|B K Hariprasad
|7
|Pratibha Singh
|8
|Manish Tiwari
|9
|Tariq Hameed Karra
|10
|Deepender Singh Hooda
|11
|Girish Raya Chodankar
|12
|T Subbarami Reddy
|13
|K Raju
|14
|Chandrakant Handore
|15
|Meenakshi Natarajan
|16
|Phulo Devi Netam
|17
|Damodar Raja Narasimha
|18
|Sudeep Roy Burman
|19
|A Chellakumar (Incharge)
|20
|Bhakta Charan Das (Incharge)
|21
|Ajoy Kumar (Incharge)
|22
|Harish Choudhary (Incharge)
|23
|Rajeev Shukla (Incharge)
|24
|Manickam Tagore (Incharge)
|25
|Sukhvinder Randhawa (Incharge)
|26
|Manickrao Thakre (Incharge)
|27
|Rajani Patel (Incharge)
|28
|Kanhaiya Kumar (Incharge)
|29
|Gurdeep Sappal (Incharge)
|30
|Sachin Rao (Incharge)
|31
|Devender Yadav (Incharge)
|32
|Manish Chatrath (Incharge)
Special invitees of CWC
|1
|Pallam Raju
|2
|Pawan Khera
|3
|Ganesh Godiyal
|4
|Kodikkunil Suresh
|5
|Yashomati Thakur
|6
|Supriya Shrinate
|7
|Priniti Shinde
|8
|Alka Lamba
|9
|Vamshi Chand Reddy