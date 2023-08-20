Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong chief reconstitutes Congress Working Committee. Full list of members

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 20, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) that will make critical decisions for the grand old party. The new CWC has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, among others.

This decision was taken at the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress (INC) held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to February 26. The reshuffle also comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the year-end polls in five states - Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Here is a full list of the new CWC committee:

1Mallikarjun Kharge
2Sonia Gandhi 
3Manmohan Singh
4Rahul Gandhi 
5Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
6A K Antony 
7Ambika Soni
8Meira Kumar
9Digvijay Singh
10P Chidambaram
11Tariq Anwar
12Lal Thanhawala
13Mukul Wasnik
14Anand Sharma
15Ashokrao Chavan 
16Ajay Maken 
17Charanjit Singh Channi
18Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
19Kumari Selja
20Gaikhangam
21N Raghuveera Reddy
22Shashi Tharoor
23Tamradhwaj Sahu
24Abhishek Manu Singhvi
25Salman Khurshid
26Jairam Ramesh
27Jitendra Singh
28Randeep Singh Surjewala
29Sachin Pilot
30Deepak Babaria
31Jagdish Thakor 
32G A Mir
33Avinash Pande
34Deepa Das Munshi
35Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
36Gourav Gogoi
37Syed Naseer Hussain
38Kamaleshwar Patel
39K C Venugopal

The CWC was formed months after Kharge became the president of the grand old party on October 10 last year. It replaced Steering Committee that was formed as a stop-gap arrangement.

While there are a total of 39 members on the panel, the CWC has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees.

Permanent invitees of CWC

1Veerappa Moily
2Harish Rawat
3Pawan Kumar Bansal
4Mohan Prakash
5Ramesh Chennithala
6B K Hariprasad
7Pratibha Singh
8Manish Tiwari
9Tariq Hameed Karra
10Deepender Singh Hooda
11Girish Raya Chodankar
12T Subbarami Reddy
13K Raju
14Chandrakant Handore
15Meenakshi Natarajan
16Phulo Devi Netam
17Damodar Raja Narasimha
18Sudeep Roy Burman
19A Chellakumar (Incharge)
20Bhakta Charan Das (Incharge)
21Ajoy Kumar (Incharge)
22Harish Choudhary (Incharge)
23Rajeev Shukla (Incharge)
24Manickam Tagore (Incharge)
25Sukhvinder Randhawa (Incharge)
26Manickrao Thakre (Incharge)
27Rajani Patel (Incharge)
28Kanhaiya Kumar (Incharge)
29Gurdeep Sappal (Incharge)
30Sachin Rao (Incharge)
31Devender Yadav (Incharge)
32Manish Chatrath (Incharge)

Special invitees of CWC

1Pallam Raju
2Pawan Khera
3Ganesh Godiyal 
4Kodikkunil Suresh
5Yashomati Thakur
6Supriya Shrinate
7Priniti Shinde
8Alka Lamba
9Vamshi Chand Reddy
