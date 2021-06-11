Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress to hold ‘symbolic protest’ against fuel price hike today
Congress to hold ‘symbolic protest’ against fuel price hike today

The party decided to demonstrate after the fuel prices crossed the ₹100-mark in several states. It has instructed all the state units and frontal organisation to hold protest and demand a rollback of the hike
By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Indian Youth Congress members protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, by sending bicycles to PM Narendra Modi and other leaders, at the IYC office in New Delhi on Thursday, June 10. (PTI)

Congress leaders will be holding “symbolic” protests against the petrol and diesel price hike from various locations across the country today, June 11. The two-hour protest is scheduled to commence at 10am.

The party decided to demonstrate after the fuel prices crossed the 100-mark in several states. It has instructed all the state units and frontal organisation to hold protest and demand a rollback of the hike.

In the national Capital, several senior Congress party leaders, including former Union minister Pawan Bansal, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, and leader Deepender Singh Hooda will be protesting in front of petrol pumps in Nanak Pura, Feroz Shah Kotla, Panchsheel Marg and Aurobindo Marg respectively. Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken will be protesting at two sites – Rajinder Nagar and Janpath.

“Aggrieved by this antipathy and exploitation of the citizens of the country, the Congress party has decided to hold symbolic protests in front of petrol pumps across the country on Friday, June 11, 2021, against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, demanding withdrawal of the hike in fuel prices,” said the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will also be launching a five-day “100 not out campaign” today across the state against the Central government over the steep hike in fuel prices. The party will hold demonstrations at 5,000 petrol pumps over the next five days.

The unidirectional upward movement in the fule prices since May 4 led to petrol breaching the Rs100-mark in cities across the country, particularly in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

