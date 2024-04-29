‘Cong was prepared to put blame for 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on holy saffron’: PM Modi in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of coining the theory of ‘saffron terrorism’, even alleging that the grand old party was prepared to put the blame for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on ‘holy saffron’.



“Because of the appeasement by Congress and INDI alliance, when terrorism increased in the country, Congress hatched another deep conspiracy, Pune land is its witness. Congress came up with the theory of 'saffron terrorism' to put all the blame on innocent Hindus, they put innocent Hindus in jail and harassed them,” Modi said during a rally in Pune.



“Congress was prepared to put the blame for the 26/11 Mumbai attack on holy saffron...they are those people who give statements in support of Yasin Bhatkal, when he gets arrested. They are those people who open court during midnight to stop the death sentence of terrorist Yakub Memon,” he added.



On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba carried out coordinated attacks in Mumbai, the biggest ever on Indian soil. At least 166 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the terror attack.



The BJP has fielded Ujjwal Nikam, a special public prosecutor in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack case, from Mumbai North Central in the Lok Sabha elections.



Continuing his attack on the Congress on the issue of terrorism, Modi said India was hit by bomb blasts ten years ago, but now those who sent the terrorists are starving.



“We banned the PFI who were indulged in violence in the country. Their bigwigs are now rotting in jail. For votes, Congress is taking their support in Kerala. You can't expect your well-being from such people,” the prime minister said.



Maharashtra is witnessing a five phase Lok Sabha elections. The first two phases took place on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases of polling will take place on May 7, 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

