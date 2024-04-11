Narendra Modi in Rishikesh: PM repeats ‘ghar mein ghus kar…’ statement on fighting terrorism

Narendra Modi at Uttarakhand rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 11, asserted that there is a strong government at the Centre and under "this strong Modi government”, terrorists are being hit hard at their homes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rishikesh on Thursday.(PTI)

“Whenever we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage. Under this strong government, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai (our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf)," Modi said during a public rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

In 2019, amid a bitter political slug-fest over the the Indian Air Force's air strikes on Pakistan, Modi had slammed the Opposition for labelling action to avenge the Pulwana attack as an electoral gimmick.

“They are saying the airstrike was for electoral gains. Where there were elections when we carried out surgical strikes? Humara siddhant hai, hum ghar me ghus ke marenge (It is our principle to take the attack home),” Modi had said in Ahmedabad.

Recently, during a TV interview, defence minister Rajnath Singh said if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to deal with cross-border terrorism.

The defence minister was responding to a question on a report by British newspaper "The Guardian" that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

"If terrorists from the neighbouring country try to disturb the peace in Bharat or try to carry out terror activities in Bharat, we will give them a befitting reply. (Koi bhi terrorist hamare parosi desh se yadi hamare Bharat ko disturb karneki koshish karega, yahan par yadi atankbadi harkate karega, toh uska muh tod jabab denge)," Singh told CNN News18.

"If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (Yadi woh bhag kar Pakistan mein jayega, toh Pakistan mein ghus kar marenge)," he said.