Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

Election 2024 news LIVE: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, political parties are intensifying their campaigns to attract voters, with leaders on the ground to garner support for their parties. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand at noon.

Thereafter, he will fly to Karauli, Rajasthan to campaign for NDA's candidate.

Wednesday Recap: Political highlights

• Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at an election rally in Kathua, asserted that the decision to revoke Article 370 has eradicated the breeding ground for terrorism in the valley.

• Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party's "paanch nyay" and 25 guarantees are aimed at undoing what he termed as "10 years of injustice" under the Modi government.

• Union home minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public on the Citizenship Amendment Act and extending a welcoming hand to infiltrators for political gains.

• Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that an investigation has been started into Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's purported communication with his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail, further claiming that threats were made to obstruct his meetings.

Lok Sabha elections full schedule

• Phase 1- April 19, 2024

• Phase 2- 26 April 2024

• Phase 3-7 May 2024

• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024

• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024

• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024

• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024

• Counting on June 4