Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
    Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

    Apr 11, 2024 10:20 AM IST
    Election 2024 news LIVE: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to begin on April 19, spanning seven phases, with counting slated for June 4.
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Ramtek on Wednesday.

    Election 2024 news LIVE: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, political parties are intensifying their campaigns to attract voters, with leaders on the ground to garner support for their parties. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand at noon....Read More

    Thereafter, he will fly to Karauli, Rajasthan to campaign for NDA's candidate.

    Wednesday Recap: Political highlights

    • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at an election rally in Kathua, asserted that the decision to revoke Article 370 has eradicated the breeding ground for terrorism in the valley.

    • Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party's "paanch nyay" and 25 guarantees are aimed at undoing what he termed as "10 years of injustice" under the Modi government.

    • Union home minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public on the Citizenship Amendment Act and extending a welcoming hand to infiltrators for political gains.

    • Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that an investigation has been started into Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's purported communication with his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail, further claiming that threats were made to obstruct his meetings.

    Lok Sabha elections full schedule

    • Phase 1- April 19, 2024

    • Phase 2- 26 April 2024

    • Phase 3-7 May 2024

    • Phase 4 - 13 May 2024

    • Phase 5 - 20 May 2024

    • Phase 6 - 25 May 2024

    • Phase 7 - 1 June 2024

    • Counting on June 4

     

    Apr 11, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    Election 2024 news LIVE: 'Uniform civil code is not acceptable,' says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    Election 2024 news LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated her stand against issues such as Uniform Civil Code, CAA, NRC.

     "Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month... We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want Harmony of all religions. Your safety. Your life. No NRC, no CAA...," said Banerjee.

    Apr 11, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    Election 2024 news LIVE: 'BJP is intimidating people through ED,' says Congress leader Surendra Rajput

    Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress leader Surendra Rajput has slammed the BJP and PM Modi over use of central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

     "The way BJP is intimidating people through ED, it will be seen as unforgivable crime in democracy. It will be analysed and investigated at the right time. People will take the revenge. PM Modi is violating on many fronts for few votes," said Congress leader Surendra Rajput.

    Apr 11, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress leader KC Venugopal holds election campaign in Kerala's Alappuzha

    Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are holding election campaign in Kerala's Alappuzha. Venugopal is set to contest the 2024 elections from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

    Apr 11, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    Apr 11, 2024 8:14 AM IST

    Election 2024 news LIVE: ‘Modi chancellor of the university of corruption,’ attacks Stalin

    Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Modi would be apt as the “chancellor of the university of corruption”, in response to PM Modi's accusation of corruption against Stalin's party, the DMK.

