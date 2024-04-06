'Pakistan mein ghus kar marenge': Rajnath Singh's stern warning to terrorists | 5 quotes

India will enter Pakistan to eliminate anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, defence minister Rajnath Singh told broadcaster CNN News18 on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI file)

Rajnath Singh's interview in Hindi comes a day after British newspaper The Guardian published a report claiming that Indian intelligence agencies had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The external affairs minister, in its response to The Guardian, has denied the claims made by the newspaper, reiterating an earlier statement that they were “false and malicious anti-India propaganda”. The ministry emphasised a previous denial made by external affairs minister S Jaishankar that targeted killings in other countries were “not the government of India’s policy”.

Here are top 5 quotes from Rajnath Singh's interview:

"If terrorists from the neighbouring country try to disturb the peace in Bharat or try to carry out terror activities in Bharat, we will give them a befitting reply. (Koi bhi terrorist hamare parosi desh se yadi hamare Bharat ko disturb karneki koshish karega, yahan par yadi atankbadi harkate karega, toh uska muh tod jawab denge)," Rajnath Singh told CNN News 18 when asked about The Guardian report. “If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (Yadi woh bhag kar Pakistan mein jayega, toh Pakistan mein ghus kar marenge)… Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken the truth… India has the capability and Pakistan has also started understanding that.” “India wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbour. Look at our history. We have never attacked any country or even occupied an inch of the territory of any other country. This is India’s character…. if someone tries intimidating India by fomenting terror on our soil, they will not be spared.”



Also Read | No Indian Muslim will lose citizenship, says Rajnath at Ghaziabad rally On Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir: “Be assured that the people of PoK will themselves demand that they be with India. You must have seen that there were a few demonstrations there since they want to merge with India. After the abrogation of Article 370, normalcy has returned to Kashmir and development has been fast-tracked." On Arunachal Pradesh: “Arunachal Pradesh was a part of India, is a part of India and will always belong to India.”

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)