 PM Narendra Modi alleges foreign hand to ‘weaken India’: 'Some countries, institutions don't like' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
PM Narendra Modi alleges foreign hand to ‘weaken India’: 'Some countries, institutions don't like'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 10:35 PM IST

“I want to tell the Congress and its allies in clear terms that however much effort you make to stall the BJP, India will be a developed nation,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that certain countries and institutions are seeking to weaken India to reap easy profits. He accused the Congress of benefiting from this corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Ballari on Sunday. (BJP)
Speaking at a public meeting in Karnataka's Vijayanagara, Modi said: “When the country is moving fast, some countries and some institutions don’t like it. There are many people who don’t like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak, so that they can make profits easily,” PTI reported.

PM Modi said that there is a drive for cleanliness in the corridors of power since 2014. He said that despite efforts to hinder the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India will progress into a developed nation.

“I want to tell the Congress and its allies in clear terms that however much effort you make to stall the BJP, India will be a developed nation,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded his government for “India's transformation from toy importer to exporter”.

“BJP’s ‘vocal for local’ campaign is creating a global market for our products,” the prime minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused PM Modi of undermining democracy during a rally in Gujarat, citing instances of alleged suppression of opposition voices.

"PM Modi is weakening the democracy. He is attacking the opposition daily. He has frozen Congress' bank accounts. Two Chief Ministers are in jail, my brother (Rahul Gandhi) was also almost kicked out of Parliament. 150 members were suspended in the Winter session recently, only Modiji is honest," She said at a rally at Dharampur village in Valsad.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Narendra Modi alleges foreign hand to ‘weaken India’: 'Some countries, institutions don't like'
