Narendra Modi's 'Aurangzeb' attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Not a word against nawabs, nizams...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi on Sunday, claimed Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi had accused “kings of India” of committing atrocities but never spoke a word against the “nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs”. PM Modi further said Gandhi and the Congress had never criticised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who destroyed Hindu temples. Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

"Shehzada of Congress says that the kings of India were atrocious. They snatched the assets of the poor as per their wishes. The Shehzada of Congress has insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma, whose good governance and patriotism still motivate us. Does the Shehzada not know the contribution of the Mysuru Royal family, whom we all are proud of?" PM Narendra Modi said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At a recent rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that “kings and rulers” used to snatch away people's land, and it was the Congress that stopped this by bringing independence and democracy and implementing the Constitution.

PM Modi said the "Shehzada of the Congress" made the remark to appease the Congress party's vote bank.

"But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the nawabs, nizams, sultans, and badshahs... Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. Congress forms political alliances with parties who praise Aurangzeb. They do not talk about all those who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people and killed cows," he added.

PM Narendra Modi said the Raja of Banaras had helped set up the Banaras Hindu University. He said that it was the Maharaja of Baroda who identified BR Ambedkar's talent.

PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress government in Karnataka

PM Modi said since the Congress formed a government In Karnataka, the law and order situation of the state has deteriorated.

He said the Congress has started to feel ashamed of India's achievements.

He also said that the Supreme Court's VVPAT-EVM judgement was a tight slap on the face of the Congress. He claimed the party lied about EVM tampering.

He demanded that the party must apologise to the nation as it tried to destroy the democracy of the country.

What Rahul Gandhi said?

According to Times Now, Rahul Gandhi had said: "It was the rule of the Kings and the Maharajas, they could do whatever they wanted. If they wanted someone's land, they would take it away."

He later said that the Congress workers helped the people of the country achieve independence, bring democracy and changed the Constitution of the country.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said the remark was an insult to the Rajput community, and Rahul Gandhi must tender an apology.

With inputs from PTI, ANI