Narendra Modi says ‘mystery’ of Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips out: ‘Brought an X-ray machine’

In another blistering attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused it of indulging in dangerous vote bank politics. Addressing an election rally in South Goa, Modi alleged the Congress party wants to snatch away the reservation from SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to its ‘vote bank’, in an apparent reference to the Muslim community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress will conduct an 'X-Ray examination' of the people's properties and land, and distribute them among their "favourite vote bank".

“They have already started working on it in Karnataka,” Modi claimed.

Modi went on to claim that the Congress party plans to impose a “55% tax on your properties.”

“The mystery of the foreign tours of Congress's 'Shehzada' is out,” Modi said, referring to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

“He has brought an X-ray machine from there. He publicly says that after their government is formed, they will conduct an X-ray of the country and they will examine your wealth and distribute it amongst their vote bank,” the BJP leader alleged.

Rahul Gandhi has been calling the caste census a ‘National X-Ray’.

"All of you know who is Congress' favourite vote bank. Congress will loot you in your lifetime, and also after death," Modi added, but refrained from naming the “vote bank”.

Earlier at an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi stoked controversy by claiming that the Congress party would snatch the wealth from the common public and distribute it among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

“When their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children,” Modi said.

"It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he said.

The Congress said the prime minister has resorted to "lies" and "hate speech" to divert people from the real issues after facing "disappointment" in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Election Commission has sought a response from the ruling BJP on alleged violations of poll rules by Prime Minister Modi.