Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi
Amethi, Raebareli decision left to Kharge; CEC leaders want Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 10:11 PM IST

The CEC proposed Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli provided they agree to it. Kharge will take the final call.

The Congress Central Election Committee in its meeting on Saturday urged party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi to field Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli. The final decision will be taken by Kharge as the CEC members left the decision with the party president after making a strong pitch for the two Gandhi family members.

CEC wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli. (ANI)
CEC wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli. (ANI)

Both Amethi and Raebareli elections will be watched closely as they were Congress bastions until 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi vacated Raebareli as she shifted to the Rajya Sabha triggering speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may make her electoral debut from the family seat. The speculations were doused as the party dragged its feet in announcing the candidates for these two crucial seats.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

On being asked about Amethi, Rahul Gandhi earlier said he would contest from Amethi if the party wanted him to. After Wayanad voted on April 26 – in the second phase of the seven-phase election – chances of the party announcing Rahul Gandhi's name as the candidate from a second seat, Amethi, became stronger.

Kharge said the suspense over Amethi and Raebareli candidates will be over in a few days. "You have to wait for a few more days... when the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced," Kharge said in Assam earlier in the day -- before the CEC meeting.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi and Wayanad -- and lost Amethi to Smriti Irani. This time, his double candidature was not announced in the beginning though BJP's campaigning in Amethi and Wayanad revolved around the allegation that Rahul Gandhi deserted Amethi for Wayand and Wayanad will also meet the same fate.

"Those questioning Congress leaders for changing constituencies must also tell me how many times have (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and (Lal Krishna) Advani changed their seats...There was a demand from the people of Wayanad and he went there. Leaders have to go as demanded by the people," Kharge said in Guwahati.

